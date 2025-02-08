New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Six candidates, all contesting from New Delhi constituency, secured single-digit votes in the Delhi assembly elections. All the candidates belong to smaller political parties.

The lowest vote count was recorded by Iswar Chand of the Bharatrastra Democratic Party, who received just four votes.

Meanwhile, Sangha Nand Bauddh from Bhim Sena, Mukesh Jain from the Rashtrawadi Janlok Party, and Nitya Nand Singh from the Rashtriya Manav Party each secured eight votes.

Additionally, independent candidates Haider Ali and Pankaj Sharma received nine votes each. All six of these candidates were contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

The BJP is set to form the government in the capital after 26 years, having secured 47 out of 70 Assembly seats and leading in four more, according to Election Commission data.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-slayer on Saturday with his victory over AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat, winning by a margin of 4,089 votes.

Verma, 47, garnered 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal received 25,999 votes and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit got 4,568 votes.

Meanwhile, AAP, which faced a major setback against the BJP, managed to secure 21 seats in the 2025 Assembly elections.

