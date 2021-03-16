New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a statement issued by his office said.

Goel appealed to all the eligible people to get registered for vaccination against the viral disease after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital at Tahirpur here.

He was kept under observation for half an hour after being administered the vaccine, the statement said.

Goel shared his experience of vaccination with the other recipients and asked them how they felt after receiving the jab.

He also thanked the doctors and the staff of the hospital and encouraged them to ensure a smooth conduct of the Delhi government's vaccination drive.

Nodal officer of the hospital Dr Chhavi Gupta informed that over 5,000 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 at the facility, the statement said.

The vaccines against the coronavirus are being administered to the beneficiaries for free at 56 hospitals run by the Delhi government.

