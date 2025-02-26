New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the country and Delhi on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Expressing his devotion to Lord Shiva, he wished for happiness and prosperity for all and prayed for Mahadev's blessings on everyone.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow countrymen and the people of Delhi. May Lord Mahadev bless everyone with happiness and prosperity. I pray that his divine grace remains upon us all. Har Har Mahadev!"

Speaking on the significance of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, Gupta highlighted that the grand religious gathering had taken place after 144 years and witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees.

"This time, more than 65 crore people took a holy dip. It was a very auspicious occasion for the country that such a large number of devotees travelled from distant places, walking several kilometres, to take part in the sacred event," he said.

He further added, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making such good arrangements for the Maha Kumbh ..."

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the last day of Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The world's largest religious gathering, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13), concludes today.

So far, more than 65 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.(ANI)

