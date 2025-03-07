New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Delhi Assembly will become paperless, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Friday, setting a 100-day target for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

NeVA serves as a unified digital platform for all legislative functions, including the submission of notices, ministerial replies, legislative business, discussions, committee reports, and access to a digital library.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 08 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The implementation of the application in the Delhi Assembly was discussed in a meeting attended by the Speaker and officers from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. The team of officers was led by Satya Prakash, additional secretary and mission leader of NeVA, according to a statement from the Assembly secretariat.

The NeVA team gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting the key features of the application.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Extradition: India Says It Is Working Closely With US for Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused.

Gupta, emphasising the urgency of implementing the project, directed that it should be completed within 100 days.

The implementation of the e-Vidhan project had been delayed by a decade and the previous administration's reluctance, along with unsuccessful attempts to engage private consultants and vendors, had hindered progress, Gupta said.

The Speaker assured full commitment to expediting the project to ensure that the Delhi Assembly transitions into an efficient, transparent, and environmentally sustainable legislative institution.

He reaffirmed the commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "One India, One Application," advocating for digital governance across all legislatures to enhance accessibility and accountability.

The Delhi Assembly had opted out of NeVA in 2019, and the AAP government had sanctioned Rs 20 crore to fund a different digitization project. However, the project was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, and later, the ruling AAP accused bureaucratic hurdles of being created in its implementation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)