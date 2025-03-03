New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday outlined the agenda for the assembly session, stating that members will have the opportunity to raise their issues under Special Mention (Rule 280), followed by discussions on key matters, including the CAG report and the cleanliness of drains and sewers.

"Members will be able to raise their issues by way of Special Mention (under Rule 280), after which discussions will be held on CAG. A short discussion will be held concerning the cleanliness of drains and sewers... The assembly will function as per law and rules," he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta also met Lt General VK Saxena to express his thanks for his address in the Legislative Assembly.

"I expressed thanks to the LG for his address to the Assembly. Now, the Assembly session will start. The LG will send a message for the Assembly, which will be read out in the House," he said.

Also Read | Raksha Khadse Daughter Harassment Case: Maharashtra Police Arrest 3 Men, Detain Minor in Connection With Molestation of Union Minister's Daughter in Jalgaon.

Meanwhile, chief minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is set to discuss the report on the city's health infrastructure and management in the state assembly today.

The series of CAG reports which are being tabled in the Delhi Assembly has created a political furore between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, with almost all AAP MLAs except one being suspended for three days for protesting against the ruling party.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly when Speaker Gupta suspended AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Gopal Rai, amid an uproar before the tabling of a CAG report on the Delhi Excise policy.

Delhi Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi termed the suspension an injustice to the opposition in a letter addressed to Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta and urged him to "protect democratic values".

The MLAs were suspended for three days on February 25, marking March 3 as the first time the MLAs would come to the assembly after the suspension.

Chief Minister Gupta has also called the Opposition's protests as "drama" and an "excuse."

She said, "All this drama is just an excuse because they could not listen to the facts written in the CAG reports... I will not let even a single penny of the state treasury go to waste" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)