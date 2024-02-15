New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): At least seven people died in the fire that broke out at the main Dayal market in Alipur, police said on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, "Seven people died in the fire that erupted in Dayal Market, Alipur. A search operation is underway at the site of the incident."

"As many as 22 fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was extinguished," said fire officials.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

