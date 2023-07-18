New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The driver of an ATM cash van fled with around Rs 51 lakh from outside an ATM in the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi, according to the police on Tuesday. `

The incident occurred on Monday when the cash van arrived to deposit money in the ATM. During this time, all the people were outside the car, while the driver was alone inside, said the police.

“The incident is said to have occurred on Monday when the cash van arrived to deposit money in the ATM. During this time, everyone was outside the vehicle near the ATM, while the driver was alone inside (the vehicle). There were about 51 lakh rupees in the van, which the driver took and fled," they added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

