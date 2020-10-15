New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi Bar Association (DBA) Thursday condemned the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against a senior Supreme Court judge that he has been influencing the sittings of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Executive Committee of DBA, the parent Bar of all the district courts in the national capital, said Reddy has circulated a “baseless and ill-founded” letter on October 6 to the Chief Justice of India, which casts serious aspersions on the judges of the apex court and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Arwal Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

“It has been unanimously resolved that Jagan Mohan Reddy has circulated a baseless and ill-founded letter dated October 6, 2020, which casts serious aspersions on the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and has been issued with a view to cause interference in the administration of justice,” the association said in its resolution.

The Delhi Bar Association of Tis Hazari District Courts further said that it has been a long tradition that no one should be allowed to raise aspersions on a sitting judge of the top court or of any High Court without any basis and such action amounts to contempt of court.

Also Read | Karakat Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

“The letter dated October 6 seems to have been circulated in public domain with a malafide intent to interfere with the working of the judiciary,” the association said.

It said the DBA unequivocally, categorically and in strongest terms condemns the terms cast upon the apex court judge.

In an unprecedented move, Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government."

He has requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)