New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Coordination Committee of All Bar Associations of Delhi on Monday has decided to oppose the proposed Advocate Amendment Bill 2025.

In a unanimous decision, the committee has called for a complete strike from judicial work on Monday, in all District Courts across Delhi.

The Committee states, that this action is in protest of the proposed bill, which it considers to be unjust and biased.

The association's communication to lawyers urges, "Members are encouraged to support this effort to safeguard the dignity and independence of the legal profession." Additionally, judicial officers are kindly requested to show their support by refraining from passing any adverse orders in cases scheduled for that day.

The Government of India has recently sought public input on the Draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aiming to enhance the legal framework in the country. The proposed amendments to the Advocates Act, of 1961, are intended to update and improve the regulation of the legal profession.

The original Advocates Act of 1961 was introduced to regulate the legal profession, safeguard client interests, and elevate the professional standards of advocates. It established the Bar Council of India and the State Bar Councils to oversee the conduct and discipline of lawyers across the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice through a press communication stated that as part of its ongoing commitment to reform, the Government has been introducing changes aimed at making the legal profession fair, transparent, and accessible to all. It stated that the Department of Legal Affairs is proposing to amend the Advocates Act, 1961 to address contemporary challenges and meet the needs of a growing nation.

These amendments aim to align the legal profession and legal education with global best practices. The reforms will focus on improving legal education, equipping lawyers to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, and raising professional standards.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that the legal profession contributes to the creation of a just and equitable society, and developed nation, stated the Ministry.

In view thereof, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and a tabular statement depicting existing provisions and proposed amendments have been prepared. The Department invites comments/feedback from the public as a part of the public consultation exercise on the draft amendments. (ANI)

