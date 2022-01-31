New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A Delhi-based doctor practising in a hospital in the United Kingdom killed herself on Sunday in New Delhi's Masjid Moth area after suffering from depression following the demise of her mother recently, said the police on Monday.

"A suicide note has been found. Thus, no suspicion is being raised by the family members behind her death', said the police.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 Live Streaming Details: Date, Time and Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech.

The deceased was identified as Megha Kayal, 40, who was practising Medicine and Neuro in London. Prior to this, she was a doctor in Apollo, Sarita Vihar.

Delhi police said citing the deceased's sister-in-law's statement that Megha was suffering from depression due to the demise of her mother (79 years old) who passed away on January 27 this year.

Also Read | Fraud in Odisha: Police Arrest Woman MD in Connection With Scam of Rs 100 Crore in Bhubaneshwar.

Her father is a cancer patient of the last stage.

"At about 7. 40 am, when Megha Kayal was not opening the door, her sister-in-law opened the door with a duplicate key and found that Megha Kayal was lying unconscious and having self-inflicted injuries on her thigh. Immediately, the family members shifted her to Apollo Hospital where she was declared dead. A suicide note has also been found. No suspicion is being raised by the family members behind her death," said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)