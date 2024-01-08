New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): In the midst of India's bold commitment to a green future comes the unveiling of the book 'Modi: Energising a Green Future'.

The book was officially launched today by Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav.

Published by Pentagon Press in association with the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, 'Modi: Energising a Green Future' is a compendium of insights contributed by distinguished decision-makers and eminent experts from India and abroad.

Among the esteemed contributors are Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister; Manohar Lal, Chief Minister of Haryana; R. K. Pachnanda, Former Chairman, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission; Prof. Bibek Debroy; Anirban Ganguly; Uttam Sinha; Hanif Qureshi; Pratim Ranjan Bose; Lydia Powell; and Andres Carvallo, among other eminent contributors.

The book offers comprehensive analyses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pioneering efforts in environmental leadership, shedding light on India's ambitious initiatives and contributions towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

At COP26 in Glasgow (November 2021), Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy. So in such times, the transfer of climate finance and low-cost climate technology becomes more important. India expects developed countries to provide climate finance of $1 trillion at the earliest. Today, it is necessary that, as we track the progress made in climate mitigation, we also track climate finance. The proper justice would be that the countries that do not live up to their promise made on climate finance must be pressured too."

Bhupender Yadav writes in the book, "From a power-deficit nation at independence, the efforts to make India energy-independent gained momentum in 2014. Today, we are a power surplus nation with a total installed electricity capacity of over 4 lakh MW. Keeping in mind the sustainable development goals, India's power generation mix is rapidly shifting towards a more significant share of renewable energy. Today, India is the world's third-largest producer of renewable energy, with 40 percent of its installed electricity capacity coming from non-fossil fuel sources."

The book presents a strong narrative of India's energy landscape, hinged on ambition, innovation and responsibility. (ANI)

