New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of new presidents of its 14 district units in the national capital on Monday.

Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva congratulated all the newly appointed presidents and expressed hope that the new team will cooperate in expanding the organisation and implementing the government's policies.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Fierce Attack on Opposition, Says India Broke Free From 'Decades of Shackles' Since 2014.

BJP leader Ajay Khatana has been appointed district president of Keshavpuram, and Arvind Garg has been appointed president of Chandani Chowk. Similarly, BJP leader UK Chaudhary has been appointed district president of North East Delhi, while Master Binod Kumar has been appointed the new president of Naveen Shahdara.

According to a release from the Delhi BJP media department, BJP leader Mahendra Nagpal announced Vijendra Dhama as the newly appointed president of Mayur Vihar district, while Deepak Gaba has been named Shahdara district chief. Virendra Babbar has been appointed district president of Karol Bagh, while Ravindra Chaudhary has been appointed district president of New Delhi.

Also Read | Bharat Forecast System Launched by IMD: India Launches Weather Forecast System to Boost Monsoon Tracking, Disaster Management.

Ramchandra Chawariya has been appointed the Outer Delhi district president, while Chandrapal Bakshi has been appointed West Delhi district president. Raj Sharma Gautam has been appointed president of the Najafgarh district, while Ravindra Solanki has been appointed president of the Mehrauli district. Maya Bisht has been named the district president of South Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted that the BJP government is committed to developing the slums in the national capital and assured that no slums in the city will be demolished.

Speaking to persons during her visit to a slum, CM Gupta said that the government is building all these facilities, including drains, toilets and parks for slum dwellers.

"I have just come to a slum area where we are laying sewer lines and I want to give a message to all the slum dwellers of Delhi that these people who are in shock that the government has not completed 100 days and so much work is going on continuously are circulating some lists in WhatsApp groups as part of a conspiracy that slums will be demolished. Not even one slum settlement, not even one slum colony of Delhi, will be demolished. We have kept a budget of Rs 700 crores for different kinds of work in the slums. To provide all these facilities like drains, toilets, bathrooms and parks for children, we are investing crores of rupees in every slum area," CM Gupta said.

"The government is working in the interest of the people and the slum dwellers. Yamuna ji should be cleaned, and we are working on this goal," she added.

The Delhi CM further stated that the government has appointed responsible officers for every waterlogging point in the national capital, and strict actions will be taken if they fail to fulfil their responsibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)