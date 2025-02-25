New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Delhi's excise policy, calling former Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal a "sharab ka dalal" (broker of alcohol).

The criticism came a day after the CAG report was presented in the Delhi Assembly, where AAP leader and Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi defended the previous Kejriwal-led government, asserting that the report highlighted flaws in the old excise policy--issues that AAP had previously exposed before introducing a new policy.

Also Read | Congress' Shashi Tharoor Shares Photo With Union Minister and BJP Leader Piyush Goyal, Sparks New Speculation.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that the CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. "Today the CAG report was tabled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The CAG report is a list of AAP's black deeds. Throughout the election campaign, we said, 'Delhi mai koi sharab ka dalal hai vo Kejriwal hai'. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer," Sachdeva said.

Also Read | Mahesh Langa Arrested: ED Arrests Gujarat-Based Journalist in Money Laundering Case.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari accused Arvind Kejriwal of using his power to prevent the CAG report from coming to the Vidhan Sabha.

"Today the CAG report has been presented in the Vidhan Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team, who have been given the mandate by the people of Delhi, have only used that power to prevent the CAG report from coming to the Vidhan Sabha... Arvind Kejriwal, who was involved in the scandal, has caused a scam of over Rs 2000 crore," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi said, "The excise audit report was presented in the Delhi Assembly today. Its seven chapters are on the excise policy from 2017-21, and one chapter is on the new excise policy. The Delhi government had exposed the flaws and corruption of the old excise policy to the people of Delhi."

Atishi further alleged that under the previous policy, liquor was being illegally sourced from neighbouring states, causing financial losses to Delhi.

"Under that policy, liquor was brought illegally from Haryana and UP... This report is repeating the same thing that we said that the people of Delhi are incurring losses due to the old policy...This policy makes it clear that the AAP government took the right decision by removing the old policy...," she added further.

"This report has confirmed our point. There was corruption in how much liquor was being sold. This report shows that more than 28 per cent of corruption was being done by the contractors, and the money was going into the pockets of the brokers. This report shows that black marketing of liquor was happening, and everyone knew which party people had the liquor contracts. The liquor contractors made profits by calculating the cost price in an incorrect manner...," she said.

The BJP government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

The report is one of the 14 pending CAG reports on the previous Aam Aami Party government's performance.

According to the report tabled today, the audit observed several discrepancies in the way the Excise Department monitored and regulated the supply of liquor in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. It showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than Rs 2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

The working of the Excise Department raises several questions about the way the Department is fulfilling its responsibility. The total financial implication of the audit findings is approximately Rs 2,026.91 crore, as per an overview of the report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)