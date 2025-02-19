New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi legislative party meeting began at the party office on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP MLAs arrive to elect the leader of the legislative party. After the meeting, the name of the new Chief Minister will be announced on Wednesday.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari arrived at the BJP office for the Legislative Party meeting. He said, "Soon, the name will be announced. We will see a good decision."

The final preparations and arrangements for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony, including VIP guest invitations, were discussed in a meeting held at the BJP headquarters. Attendees included BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, along with Vinod Tawde, Arun Singh, Virendra Sachdeva, Harsh Malhotra, Alka Gurjar, Vishnu Mittal, and other prominent leaders.

Following a 27-year wait, BJP has formed government in Delhi, and Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be a grand celebration.

BJP youth workers will participate through a bike rally, while women from the Mahila Morcha will wear saffron head gears. Several organisations heads, RSS leaders and Dharma gurus will also participate, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, along with over 50 VIP leaders, will attend the event. The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by BJP state Chief Ministers, all Union ministers, and NDA leaders. A cultural programme featuring music and songs will precede the ceremony.

Around 30,000 guests have been invited for the occasion. Industrialists and celebrities too are likely to attend the programme. BJP leaders and workers from other states, who were deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections, have also been invited to the ceremony. Laddli Bahanas, Delhi farmers, and around 30,000 guests have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony. Some official sources said that leaders from Opposition parties are also invited, like Congress president, AAP leaders and others. (ANI)

