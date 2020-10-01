New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday announced his new team and appointed Kuljeet Chahal, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Harsh Malhotra as general secretaries.

Siddharthan has retained the post of general secretary (organisation) of Delhi BJP.

Gupta tweeted the list of new office bearers and congratulated them on their appointment.

The eight vice presidents of the party include Rajiv Babbar, Virendra Sachdeva, Rekha Gupta, Ashok Goel and Sunil Yadav.

Naveen Kumar has been made Delhi BJP's media cell head.

The newly-appointed presidents of various frontal organisations of the party are Yogita Singh (Mahila Morcha), Vasu Rukkhad (Yuva Morcha), Bhupendra Gothwal (SC Morcha), Santosh Pal (OBC Morcha), Vinod Sehrawat (Kisan Morcha), Kaushal Mishra (Purvanchal Morcha) and Haroon (Alpsankhyak Morcha), Gupta said.

Laxminagar MLA Abhay Verma will be chief spokesperson of Delhi BJP, he added.

