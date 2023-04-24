Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Monday flagged off a free pilgrimage bus service for senior citizens to the religious places in Uttar Pradesh including Mathura and Vrindavan.

The bus service was flagged off from Atal Bhawan, BJP Shahdara district office in the national capital.

"Today, free pilgrimage for the service of senior citizens was flagged off from Atal Bhawan, BJP Shahdara district office," Sachdeva said in a tweet.

"This bus will take all the devotees to Mathura, Vrindavan, and Govardhan," he added.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma and state treasurer Visshnu Mittal among others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

