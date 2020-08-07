New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday met the parents of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim here, and demanded that a fast-track court conduct the trial of the case.

The Delhi Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault on the girl who is undergoing treatment at the All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Also Read | Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Gupta consoled the distraught parents and also enquired from the hospital's medical superintendent about the medical facility being given to the girl, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

"This heinous incident with a minor girl is very tragic and a shame for mankind. The case should be heard by a fast track court and the culprit should get stringent punishment at the earliest," Gupta said.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight IX-1344 Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode; Watch Devastating Videos After The Plane Broke Into Two Pieces.

The financial help given by the Delhi government to the family members of the girl is insufficient, he said as he asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to increase the amount of Rs 10 lakh announced on Thursday.

Delhi BJP stands with the family members of the girl and is constantly in touch with them. They will be given all possible help if needed and financial assistance will also be given for the care of the child in future too, he said. PTI VIT

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)