New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi BJP organized 5018 booth-level events in which BJP workers listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda attended a booth-level event in Naraina Vihar, where he listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, party leaders Bansuri Swaraj and Umang Bajaj, as well as hundreds of BJP workers and office bearers of the Naraina RWA, joined Nadda to listen to the Prime Minister's programme.

BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda listened to the "Mann Ki Baat" programme in Kirti Nagar and urged workers to "take the Prime Minister's message to every household."

Sachdeva praised PM Modi's for his appreciation of Indian scientists, calling it "memorable."

He highlighted that the entire nation witnessed ISRO's 100th rocket launch, "which is not just a number but a testament to India's strength and commitment."

Sachdeva also remarked on the global recognition "India is receiving due to its rapid advancements in AI technology."

Rekha Gupta emphasized the Prime Minister's focus on the respect for daughters in Indian culture, which plays a "vital role in building strong values."

The Chief Minister affirmed that following the Prime Minister's vision, the government would work towards increasing women's participation in society and governance. (ANI)

