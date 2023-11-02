New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): BJP's National General Secretary and MP Dr Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal on Thursday inaugurated a two-day training session for municipal councillors organised by Delhi BJP national capital.

Addressing the first session of the training Dr Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal threw light on the various schemes brought under the strong and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work being done by the Centre. Along with this, he also discussed the positive changes that have taken place in the country in the last 9 years.

Aggarwal spoke in detail and highlighted developmental works done by the Central government during the last 9 years and called upon the councillors to hold discussions on the same. He asked BJP Councillors to work as an active opposition and to expose every misdeed of the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). During this, an exhibition also was held highlighting various development works done by the BJP during its service term in MCD. During the training session, leaders like Delhi BJP's Organisational General Secretary Pavan Rana, General Secretary Harsh Malhotra, Treasurer Satish Garg and Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh also remained present.

Apart from that Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, LOP in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, PPRC Director Sumeet Bhasin addressed different training sessions. (ANI)

