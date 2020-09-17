New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 70 on Thursday, BJP leaders in Delhi distributed sports equipment, wheelchairs, shoes, sanitary pads and oximeters to the needy to mark the occasion.

The party has organised a week-long programme, 'Sewa Saptah', to celebrate Modi's birthday. The programme will conclude on Sunday.

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda participated in the party's 'Sewa Saptah' programme in Chandni Chowk and distributed oximetres, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and pushcarts to the needy people in the area.

Under the aegis of Seva Rasoi, an initiative by BJP leaders Virender Sachdeva, Rajiv Kohli and Vijender Dhama, 70 children from Chak Chilla village were given sports equipment, including cricket kits, footballs, and volleyballs.

Located on an islet in the Yamuna river, the village is only accessible by a boat.

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh distributed six innovative cycle-mounted tea and coffee selling units.

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena also participated in the event. BJP Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi attended the event through videoconferencing.

"Each cycle-mounted unit has the provision for a gas stove, gas cylinder, an umbrella, utensils and separate containers to keep tea, sugar, cups and snacks properly," the KVIC said in a statement.

Former North Delhi mayor Preety Agarwal and Delhi BJP spokesperson Teena Sharma distributed sanitary pads among women and girls.

Delhi BJP organisation secretary Siddharthan said over 5,000 social welfare activities will be undertaken during the 'Sewa Saptah'.

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav along with the workers of the outfit celebrated Modi's birthday by cutting a 70 kg cake at India Gate on Wednesday midnight.

