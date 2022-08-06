New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers participated in a Tiranga bike rally from the party office on Pant Marg, marking 75 years of India's Independence.

The bike rally moved through Dhaula Kuan, Azadpur and ITO and ended at India Gate. A 75-metre-long tricolour was also hoisted by the Delhi BJP workers near India Gate.

Participating in the rally, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said it was a tribute to those men and women who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Several party MPs, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir, attended the rally organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha.

Independence Day celebration has become a festival and it is no longer just a government function, said Delhi BJP in charge Baijayant Jay Panda.

"The tricolour is our identity and so everyone should respect it," said BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

MP and national general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Raju Bishta said it is a matter of great joy for the young generation to join this festival of 75 years of Independence.

Another bike rally led by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, which saw the participation of 750 bikers, was flagged off by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Sirsa said honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Tiranga bike rally was taken out. The rally started from Talkatora Indoor Stadium and concluded at India Gate.

