New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): In the ongoing Delhi Legislative Assembly proceedings, several BJP MLAs on Thursday raised critical issues affecting their constituencies.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma drew attention to the severe water and sewerage problems in RK Puram, stating, "In RK Puram, wherever I went, the issues of water and sewerage have come to the forefront. There are several villages in the constituency where the situation is very dire. There, sewage flows 24 hours a day."

He called for immediate government action to address the residents' growing concerns.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, while addressing the State Legislative Assembly, highlighted the water crisis in Mustafabad and urged the government to address the shortage of drinking water in the constituency.

"I want to bring the problems of the Mustafabad constituency to your attention. In the constituency, people are deprived of drinking water. Despite having a water treatment plant, water is not being supplied," Bisht explained.

He went on to share that the area used to receive pure Ganga water in the past, saying, "When I was the MLA earlier, we used to get pure Ganga water, but today the situation has worsened significantly. I request the Water Minister to address the issue, as the pipelines laid for water supply have all been damaged."

Om Prakash Sharma, BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar, raised significant concerns about the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi.

He claimed that the previous government had installed cameras throughout the city, but there was a major discrepancy in the payments made for the cameras.

"I have repeatedly raised the issue that under the first phase, the number of cameras that were supposed to be installed was significantly less, but the payment was made for the entire number of cameras. This is a major scam," Sharma alleged.

He revealed that he had written to all concerned agencies regarding the issue and called for a thorough investigation. (ANI)

