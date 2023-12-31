New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva reached Anand Vihar Railway Station to welcome the Ayodhya-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

While talking to the reporters at the station, Sachdeva called the day "very auspicious" and said the people of Delhi and Ayodhya would benefit as the travel time would be reduced to seven hours.

"Today is a very auspicious day; we are here at Anand Vihar to receive the Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ayodhya. Travel time between Delhi and Ayodhya has been reduced to just 7 hours. An airport is being named after Maharshi Valmiki and several Vande Bharat train have also been launched"

"The road to development has become more transparent than ever and in 2047 a developed nation which is being dreamt by PM Modi, whole of the nation is determined to full fill it," he added.

Ahead of this BJP leader Harsh Vardhan also hailed Prime Minister Modi for starting the Vande Bharat trains and redeveloping railway stations across the country.

Welcoming the passengers of the Vande Bharat Bharat Express train coming from Amritsar to Delhi at Old Delhi Railway Station, the BJP leader told ANI that with the flagging off of 6 trains today, the total number of trains operating in the country has reached 41.

"At the New Delhi Railway station, l am feeling very happy that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had started the series of Vande Bharat trains in the country," he said. He said that 35 trains were already running in the country. "Today, six more have been added."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya Dham Station on Saturday. (ANI)

