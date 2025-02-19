New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed the appointment of Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar as the party's central observers for the electing Leaders of the Delhi Legislature party.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda will also be attending the swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

The meeting to elect the leader will be held at the party office at 7 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Tarun Chugh reviewed the ongoing final preparations for the oath ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow 11 a.m.

Chugh said that the swearing in ceremony will be a historic event for the national capital. Further, he mocked AAP on their loss in the Delhi assembly elections and said that the people of Delhi had punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said "People of Delhi have given their blessings to PM Narendra Modi. These abundant blessings have transformed into mandate. Tomorrow, a historic event will take place in Delhi. I think this will be the most historic event in Delhi to be taking place in Ramlila Maidan...People of Delhi have punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud."

Further, he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the city would become a world-class capital.

He also said that the common people would be the biggest VIPs at the ceremony and bless PM Modi and the new cabinet.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, Delhi will head towards being a world-class capital...Every poor, common people are the biggest VIP and they will be present here to bless PM Narendra Modi and new cabinet...Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow..." he further added. (ANI)

