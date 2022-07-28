New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Delhi BJP staged a protest here on Thursday, demanding an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for the 'rashtrapatni' remark made by her party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the Congress' mentality has gone down to such a low level that its leaders can not accept the daughter of a poor holding the highest constitutional post of the country.

"The disrespect shown to the president by the Congress leader is extremely condemnable and exposes the anti-tribal and anti women thinking of the party.

"Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation for derogatory word used by her party leader," Gupta said.

The protesters tried to reach the the Congress headquarters but were stopped by the police. The protesters also burnt an effigy of Sonia Gandhi.

The demonstration was also attended by party's south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark snowballed into a major political row on Thursday with the BJP accusing the opposition party of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and demanding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation.

In his defence, Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue". He accused the BJP of making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue. VIT

