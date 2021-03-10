New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Delhi unit of the BJP welcomed the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Wednesday, saying it will benefit 60 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the passage of the bill and said this will go a long way in providing relief to 60 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

Residents of these colonies will now get basic facilities such as water, sewer, power and road which will facilitate better living condition, he said.

"The Modi government has always worked for all-round development of all sections of society and this move will go a long way in that direction," Gupta said.

While Rajya Sabha had passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 9 in the first leg of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha passed it on Wednesday.

