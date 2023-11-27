New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Vistara flight from Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) was diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather and air traffic congestion at Delhi airport on Monday.

Meanwhile, flight number UK742 is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 7:30 pm.

According to the airport sources, some Delhi-bound flights have been diverted due to bad weather in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier today, the Vistara flight from Kolkata to Delhi was directed to Lucknow due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport.

Flight number UK778 has been directed to Lucknow and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours.

"UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to Air Traffic congestion at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Lucknow at 1845 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said in an official statement. (ANI)

