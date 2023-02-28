New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A video from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area went viral where a boy was allegedly thrashed badly with a belt and was sexually assaulted, by some people on February 24, police said.

In the case, police apprehended one accused and registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

Delhi Police says "This video has come to their notice and they are taking legal action. Initial investigation revealed that there are two groups who had a fight before and they are said to be other communities. Presently we are probing the matter."

In this regard, a complaint has been and the police are probing the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

