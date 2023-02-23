New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A bus driver has been arrested from Bihar for allegedly kidnapping and killing a schoolboy in South Delhi's Kalkaji in 2010, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Bharat Lal, was arrested from Sheohar in Bihar where he was working as bus driver. He was a Blue Line bus driver when the incident took place in August 2010.

Lal was evading arrest by changing his last name and address in his identification documents, a senior police officer said.

The accused has admitted his involvement in the case and disclosed that he had left Delhi to evade his arrest and also got his name changed from Bharat Lal to Bharat Raut, the officer said.

According to police, complainant Indu Devi, the mother of deceased boy Chandan alias Rahul, alleged that on August 27, 2010, her daughter received a phone call from bus conductor Mohammad Dilshad who said that he had the school bag of Chandan which could be collected from him.

The complainant tried to contact the caller, but the mobile phone was found switched off. When her son didn't return home, she lodged a missing person's complaint, police said.

Later, the missing boy's body was found on the railway tracks between Okhla and Tughlakabad railway stations. A kidnapping-cum-murder case was registered at Kalkaji police station, they said.

During investigation, three accused were identified. They were staff of a Blue Line bus and had indulged in beating the victim, police said, .

All accused persons were evading their arrest and a reward of Rs 50,000 for the arrest of each of the accused was declared, they said.

Efforts are being made to nab the other two accused in the case, police said.

