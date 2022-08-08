New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A businessman was allegedly abducted and manhandled here after he allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 20 lakh taken from a money lending firm, police said on Sunday.

The accused Rohit Ahlawat (29) and Mohit Ahlawat (33) have been arrested, they said.

Also Read | We Have Provided Security to This Family and the License of the Security in the Society … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night.

The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

Also Read | CWG 2022: President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal for Winning Bronze in Mixed Doubles Squash.

"Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

The matter is being investigated, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)