New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) BJP's Rajesh Bhatia got more votes than AAP's winning candidate Durgesh Pathak at a majority of the six booths that were located under an all-women polling station in the Rajinder Nagar constituency in the recently-held bypoll, according to official data shared by authorities on Monday.

The bypoll to the crucial Assembly seat was held on June 23 and the votes were counted on Sunday.

The all-women polling station was set up at the DI Khan Bharti Sabha Senior Secondary School in New Rajinder Nagar, with a total of six booths under it -- nos. 46, 47, 48, 48A (auxiliary facility), 53 and 54 -- according to the data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Rajinder Nagar seat as Pathak registered a resounding victory in the bypoll, defeating Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

While Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes, Congress nominee Prem Lata could secure only 2,014 votes.

The election authorities had set up 190 polling booths across the constituency.

According to the booth-level data shared by the authorities, Bhatia got more votes than Pathak at several booths, including at a majority of the booths under the all-women polling station.

At booth number 48, the AAP candidate got 78 votes while the BJP candidate bagged 177 votes. At booth number 48A, they secured 82 votes and 112 votes respectively.

Similarly, Bhatia got more votes than Pathak at booth numbers 53 and 54.

The data for booth numbers 46 and 47 was not immediately available.

Similarly, at a polling station meant for differently-abled people at the Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in R-Block, New Rajinder Nagar, where all the staff were also differently-abled, Bhatia secured 267 votes while Pathak got 184.

At many booths in Naraina Vihar, the BJP candidate got more votes than the AAP nominee.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had conducted a roadshow in Naraina Vihar in the run-up to the bypoll.

The bypoll saw a low voter turnout of 43.75 per cent. Fourteen candidates had thrown their hats in the ring and the contest was largely seen as a battle between a confident AAP and a spirited BJP.

According to the official data, Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while Bhatia got 28,851 votes. The victory margin was 11,468 votes.

A total of 17 rounds of counting were held.

According to officials, 43.67 per cent of the male electorate and 43.86 per cent of the female voters exercised their franchise in the bypoll. The percentage of third gender voters stood at 50.

