New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Power Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday said that the Delhi government has decided to continue the subsidy for four categories: farmers, lawyers' chambers,1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and domestic consumers.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi Power Minister said that the BJP government has made a decision on the power subsidy.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2025: Gates of Shri Badrinath Dham, Shri Kedarnath Dham Temples To Open on May 4 and 2.

"In a special proposal, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to continue the subsidy for farmers, for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims, subsidy to lawyers' chambers and existing domestic consumers. This is a major decision for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and for lawyers," Sood said.

He further said that continuous "disinformation" was being spread that the Delhi Government would stop the power subsidy.

Also Read | 'Hijab Removed, Threatened, Filmed': Woman and Male Colleague Assaulted by Mob Over Interfaith Association in Muzaffarnagar; 6 Arrested, Police Continue Search.

"With this decision of the Delhi Cabinet, this disinformation stops. Self-declared unemployed leader will continue to peddle such lies every day. But the Delhi Government will work at its pace and cancel all such lies," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh on the EV policy said that all vehicles will continue to ply.

"I have told you earlier that our cabinet met for a meeting. We are discussing this. There is disinformation that autorickshaws will be discontinued. There is nothing like that. All vehicles will continue to ply. All good facilities will be provided to the people of Delhi," Singh said.

During the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls held in February, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the BJP will stop five facilities his government was providing to people in Delhi if elected to power, including free electricity, water, government schools, mohalla clinics and bus services for women.

The BJP registered a massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, returning to power after a gap of 27 years. BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)