New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): In a move to curb rising air pollution in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday announced that all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi and not compliant with BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering the city from November 1.

The official notification issued by CAQM states, "The Commission with a view to abate air pollution caused by high volume of transport/commercial goods vehicles entering into Delhi, in exercise of its powers conferred under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2O21, issued Statutory Direction No. 88 dated 23.04.2025, directing for a strict ban on entry of all transport/ commercial goods vehicles viz. LGVs, MGVs and HGVs, other than BSVI, CNG, LNG and EVs, into the NCT of Delhi w.e.f. O1.11.2025 except such vehicles registered in Delhi."

According to the notification, non-BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi only until October 31, 2026.

"Such non-BS-VI compliant transport/ commercial goods vehicles, carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services were permitted to enter Delhi, but only for a limited period up to 31.10.2026, beyond which such goods and services will also have to be catered only through CNG / LNG / EV / BS-VI diesel vehicles," the notification said.

A meeting of the CAQM panel was earlier held to review the preparedness for the implementation of the said direction.

The notification said, "To review the preparedness for implementation of the said direction, a series of meetings were held with all stakeholders, viz., Transport Department, GNCTD, MCD, NHAI, MoRTH and Transport Department of NCR States, wherein issues were raised regarding nonavailability of adequate arrangements for returning such non-compliant vehicles, which may lead to congestion at border entry points. It was also intimated that about 40% of the total goods vehicles entering Delhi carry essential items/supplies. In addition, a number of representations have also been received from various transport associations and entities highlighting their difficulties."

Post-Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi stood at 304 as of 1 pm on Tuesday, classified as the 'very poor' category.

Among the city's monitoring stations, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 311, RK Puram 316, Siri Fort 347, Bawana 334, Burari Crossing 319, Dwarka Sector 8 311, Mundka 318, Narela 302 and Punjabi Bagh 313 -- all categorised as 'very poor'.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to witness its first artificial rain, as the aircraft designated for cloud seeding has taken off from Kanpur for the national capital.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed the development.

Cloud seeding involves artificially generating rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds.

Aircraft are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation. (ANI)

