New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two individuals in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles, the agency said in a press release on Monday.

In a letter dated March 24, the CBI stated, "A team of CBI along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, on the basis of information, apprehended two accused who were in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles. A case was registered by CBI against two accused u/s 51 r/w Sec 39, 44 and 48A, 49, 49B of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for the possession, transport and trade of these species covered under Schedule-l of the Act."

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The CBI, in its statement, confirmed that a total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshura tecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemys hamiltonii) were recovered from the accused.

"A total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshuratecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemysamiltonii) were found in the possession of the accused. Both the animals belong to Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since it was a seizure of live animals, they were handed to the Delhi Zoo for their safe upkeep," CBI further added.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde Row: Maharashtra Government To Probe CDR, Bank Transactions of Comedian.

Further investigations are underway to trace the source of the wildlife, establish backwards and forward linkages, and examine the financial trail involved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)