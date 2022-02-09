New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics has busted an illegal drug manufacturing factory in the national capital selling Tramadol in disguise of ayurvedic medicines, the agency informed on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the agency said, "Acting on the said specific information joint Preventive team of Central Bureau of Narcotics New Delhi and Gwalior conducted a raid at Plot No. 93, Pocket G, Sector 5, Bawana Industrial Area, New Delhi and at Balaji Ayurvedic Store, Janta Bhawan Road, Sirsa (Haryana) and unearthed a clandestine Tramadol manufacturing unit at Bawana Industrial Area, New Delhi."

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Overtakes Gautam Adani To Become Asia’s Richest Person Again.

Tramadol is an opioid analgesic of the same family of drugs as medications like oxycodone and hydrocodone, considering its misuse for addiction purposes Government has declared it as Psychotropic Substance in April 2018.

As per the agency, the said manufacturing unit was running in disguise of a honey processing plant and manufactured Tramadol Tablets were branded as Ayurvedic medicine.

Also Read | CBSE To Conduct Second-Term Board Exam for Classes 10, 12 in Offline Mode From April 26.

"The search of the said premises resulted in the recovery of approx. 52.245 Kgs Tramadol pills and powder and 1.08 Kgs of substance suspected to be opium," they said.

A huge quantity of packing and labelling materials, along with the machinery used in the manufacture of the said pills have also been seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A parallel raid was conducted at Balaji Ayurvedic Store, Janta Bhawan Road, Sirsa (Haryana), which was being used as the forefront for diversion of manufactured Tramadol pills in disguise of Ayurvedic Medicines, the agency informed.

"The search of the said store resulted in the recovery of pills containing 1.420 kilograms of medicinal opium and pills suspected to be containing 0.495 Kgs of Tramadol," the statement read.

A case under sections 8/18,21,22,25,28 and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered and two persons have been arrested.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)