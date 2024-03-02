Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 2 (ANI): The central government on Saturday signed the crucial tripartite agreement with the Tripura government and the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha, also known as Tipra Motha Party in the national capital.

The accord was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and the TIPRA Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barma.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP To Announce Candidates for All 13 Seats in Punjab in 2-4 Days, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"Today is a historical day from Tripura. We have honoured the history, rectified mistakes and accepted today's reality through this agreement. Nobody can alter the history, but one can learn from the mistaked and move on," Amit Shah said.

"The BJP government has, from the biginning, put forth efforts towards the agreement. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the home minister has tried to fulfill the vision of an insurgency-free, dispute-free and violence-free Northeast," he added.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Man Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Scooter in Old Railway Road (Watch Video).

Shah also noted that due to several agreements by Modi Government, around 10 thousand people have given up arms and joined mainstream, which has resulted in creation of an environment of development.

The Home Minister also assured that the government would come forward to develop a system which will protect rights of all.

Under the pact, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of indigenous people of Tripura relating to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language. Along with this, it was agreed to constitute a Joint Working Group/Committee to work out and implement the mutually agreed points on all the above mentioned issues in a time-bound manner to ensure an honourable solution.

In order to maintain a conducive atmosphere for implementation of the pact, all stakeholders shall refrain from resorting to any form of protest/agitation, starting from the day of signing of the agreement.

TIPRA Motha, formed two years ago, won 13 assembly seats in 60 member Tripura assembly in the last state polls. The party has been seeking safeguard of the land, language, and political rights of the tribal communities, which have allegedly facing deprivation after arrival of non-tribals from Bangladesh during the war in 1971.

TIPRA Motha Chief, Barma is a former Congress leader.

"Yes! we have signed a Historical accord and we can celebrate but not too much! If we celebrate and forget what has to be done within a time frame then we will have to work even more hard, be disciplined as leaders and as a community," Barma wrote in a post on social media platform, Facebook.

"We have to implement our land rights, funding pattern, language (script) issue, political representation and also correct our historical and cultural pride. I am coming to Hathai Kotor tomorrow to meet our people and break my fast! I love you, this would not have been possible without your love and support. Bubagra has achieved nothing till tiprasa can ensure their survival and existence," he added.

Earlier, he had announced an indefinite hunger strike at Hatai Kotor in West Tripura on February 28 in support of the demand for constitutional solutions for the problems of the indigenous people of Tripura. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)