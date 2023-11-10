India News | Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Cafe at Supreme Court Premises

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated Mitti Cafe, run by an NGO on the Supreme Court premises on Friday.

He was welcomed by Mitti Cafe staff before the inauguration in the Supreme Court premises. The cafe is completely run by specially-abled staff.

Mitti Cafe is run by an NGO that works with people with special needs and provides them with employment opportunities.

Ayesha Alam, who is the Director of Mitti Cafe, told ANI, "Mitti Cafe provides job opportunities to people with special needs and around 500 disabled people are directly associated with the cafe and 1200 disabled are associated with the cafe."

Advocate Priya Hingorani, who facilitated the process of opening the Mitti Cafe in the Supreme Court, thanked CJI DY Chandrachud and the Supreme Court.

The brand operates 41 such cafes across India. The NGO started its work in 2017 and has created job opportunities for those who are differently abled.

NGO is run by an all-women's leadership team, under CEO-founder Alina Alam. (ANI)

