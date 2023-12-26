New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Christmas, churches in the national capital are decorated and lit up as people gather to offer prayers.

The 'Cathedral Church of the Redemption' in Delhi's North Avenue area is decorated with colourful lights and stars. A large Christmas tree has also been placed on the Church campus, which is all dolled up with bells and lights.

Meanwhile, people from across the country are steeped in enthusiasm and fervour as the much-awaited festival has set in.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the Christmas festivities at his official residence in Delhi.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "It was an honour to host eminent members of the Christian community at my residence today."

The Prime Minister extended his greetings to the people of the world and the Christian community on Christmas and recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City in 2021, stating that it was a "very memorable moment."

"My greetings to the people of the world and to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas... It is pleasant for me that on such a special and sacred day, all of you have come to my residence," he said.

"Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service. He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone. These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country," he added. (ANI)

