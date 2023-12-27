New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Two international passengers were apprehended for allegedly carrying medicines worth Rs 80 lakh at IGI Airport in New Delhi, an official statement issued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Tuesday.

According to CISF, the two persons identified as Md Raihan Fazal and Azeem Khan were planning to go to Kabul via Dubai on a flight.

"On 24.12.2023 at about 6:10 pm, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of two international passengers at Check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport. On suspicion, passengers later identified as Md Raihan Fazal and Azeem Khan bound for Kabul via Dubai by Air India flight No. AI-995 (STD-2020 hrs) were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their 4 big-size trolley bags," CISF said in a statement.

CISF said that the images of the bags after their screening raised suspicion and a physical check was done further, which led to the seizure of medicines.

"On screening their four trolley bags through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images. On physical checking, a huge quantity of medicines of approximate value Rs 80 lakh were detected," CISF said.

"On inquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such huge quantity of medicines," the central security force added.

CISF further mentioned that passengers along with detected medicines were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter. (ANI)

