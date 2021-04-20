New Delhi, April 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunita Kejriwal has gone into home isolateion.

This comes amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and across the country. Arvind Kejriwal Speaks to Amit Shah, Seeks Help Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in Delhi.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 240 deaths -- the highest-ever registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported. There are currently 76,887 active cases in Delhi.

