New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday directed Chief Secretary Dharmendra to conduct an inquiry into the cracks that have developed on the Nand Nagri railway over bridge (ROB) and under bridge (RUB).

The Nand Nagri Railway overbridge and underbridge have started showing cracks within 10 years of completion of the project.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, CM Atishi directed an inquiry into the tender regarding the work, the agency responsible for quality control, and the officers and contractors involved. She directed for "strongest possible action" against those responsible for authorizing and checking the construction.

"Conduct an enquiry against all the officers involved in framing of the tender, awarding work contract and supervising execution of the work in 2011-15," CM Atishi wrote.

"Conduct an enquiry against the 3rd party agency that conducted the quality control work after the completion of the project," she added.

Calling for stringent action against those responsible for the "gross negligence" in the execution and maintenance of the project, the CM said, "Take the strongest possible action against all officers and contractors accountable for this gross negligence."

Last month, CM Atishi emphasized that infrastructure development in the national capital is progressing on a "war footing."

She highlighted the rapid expansion of the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro during her inspection of driverless metro trains at the Mukundpur Depot, set to roll out in the coming months.

Atishi credited former CM Arvind Kejriwal for expanding the metro network.

"From 1998 to 2014, only 193 km of metro lines were constructed in Delhi. Under Kejriwal ji's leadership, the metro network has expanded one-and-a-half times in the last 10 years. By 2014, Delhi Metro had 143 stations; today, it boasts 288 stations," she had said. (ANI)

