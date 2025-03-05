New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted two separate interactive sessions--one with women from diverse sectors and the other with educationists and school principals from across the national capital--to gather their suggestions for the upcoming 'Viksit Delhi Budget 2025' for the national capital.

The Chief Minister spoke to the media about the interactive session held with the women and educationists ahead of the Delhi budget 2025 and said, "This budget will be the budget of the people of Delhi."

She described people's expectations and the government's aims for the national capital in the budget.

"Today, we had a discussion with women's organisations regarding our Viksit Delhi Budget. Women from all sections of Delhi participated. Discussions were held on security, education, and essential issues concerning women. I want to assure people that we will meet their expectations," the Delhi CM said.

She added, "I will go and meet sisters and families in slum areas, I will talk to them regarding the expectations they have from this government. Discussions will be held with the youth. We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto whether it is the scheme of Rs 2,500 to all women or cylinder. Nobody has to remind us that our agenda will carry on, not theirs (AAP).

Emphasising on the need of good education system in the state and improving the current situation, CM stressed on making Delhi's education system the best in the country.

"Delhi's education system should be made such that it is the best in the country, that it is at the level of the country's capital. People associated with schools and education expressed their views. I think this dialogue will be very good for the budget of developed Delhi," she said.

The Delhi budget will be tabled by the newly formed government between March 24-26.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta said that the budget of Delhi will fulfil the expectations of people, and for this purpose, she will herself meet women, families, youth and professionals from different sectors.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and stated that nobody has to remind the government about their agenda. This comes after AAP leaders put up posters and banners at the ITO Flyover to protest against the BJP-led Delhi government's delay in implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

"We will fulfil all the promises we have mentioned in our manifesto, whether it is the scheme of Rs 2,100 to all women or cylinder. Nobody has to remind us that our agenda will carry on, not theirs (AAP)," CM Gupta said.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra emphasised that the upcoming budget of the national capital will be the budget of the people of Delhi, in which all the suggestions from all sections will be inducted.

On Monday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Budget for 'Viksit Delhi' will be presented in the Assembly between March 24 and 26, in which the government will strive to take suggestions from all sections of the society.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital earlier, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised that the budget will be a 'Viksit Delhi' budget, prioritising Delhi's development.

"The Viksit Delhi Budget 2025-26 will be presented between March 24 and March 26. The government will strive to take all sections of society along for the development of Delhi, incorporating their suggestions," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

