New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister-designate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta reached the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital ahead of the swearing in ceremony to take place on Thursday.

Before reaching the maidan, the CM designate took out a public rally and showed a 'victory sign' for her party. Visuals from the rally showed hundreds of supporters giving her flowers or paintings.

She also offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri gate before proceeding to the venue.

Just as she reached the venue, she was greeted by multiple party leaders including her designated ministerial colleague Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Party leader Parvesh Sahib Singh told reporters, "We have a huge responsibility towards Delhi. People of Delhi gave us immense love and blessings. After 27 years, BJP is going to form the govt in Delhi today. I thank PM Modi whose development has been trusted by the people."

Multiple party leaders, including union ministers and CMs of neighbouring states, have come to attend the ceremony.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi LG VK Saxena, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa and other leaders also arrived at Ramlila Maidan earlier today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Notably, the CM-designate was also greeted by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has constantly criticised AAP chief Arvind Kerjwal during the Assembly elections and before.

Earlier today, keeping in line with the probe on alleged irregularities on 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister (also dubbed as 'Sheeshmahal' by the BJP), Rekha Gupta confirmed that she would not be staying at that residence.

The probe was ordered by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on February 13 after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) submitted a factual report on Arvind Kejriwal's official CM residence on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

The CM designate told ANI, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP's Atishi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Along with her, six other MLAs, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath. (ANI)

