New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Designate and BJP leader Rekha Gupta left her residence for the swearing-in ceremony taking place at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Thursday.

Before reaching the maidan, the CM designate took out a public rally and showed a 'victory sign' for her party. Visuals from the rally showed hundreds of supporters giving her flowers or paintings.

She first offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir at Kashmiri gate before proceeding to the venue.

Earlier today, keeping in line with the probe on alleged irregularities on 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister (also known as 'Sheeshmahal'), Rekha Gupta confirmed that she would not be staying at that residence.

The probe was ordered by Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on February 13 after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) submitted a factual report on Arvind Kejriwal's official CM residence on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

The CM designate on Thursday told ANI, "It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee."

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding AAP's Atishi. The National Capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Along with her, six other MLAs, including Parvesh Sahib Singh (Deputy CM), Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, will take the oath.

Along with Rekha Gupta, sources have said Vijender Gupta is likely to be Delhi assembly speaker, and Mohan Singh Bisht the Deputy speaker. Vijender Gupta was previously the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

In the Assembly elections which concluded on February 8, BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. (ANI)

