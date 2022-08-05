New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Friday appealed to citizens to sing the national anthem while holding the National Flag at 5 pm on 14th August and pledge to make India the number one country in the world.

He said that in Delhi 25 lakh tricolour flags will be distributed to the people at various places in the preparation for the Independence Day eve event.

"The country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, people are happy and celebrating in their own way. All governments are celebrating, and programs like Har Ghar Tiranga, and Har Hath Tiranga are being organised. On August 14, on the eve of Independence Day, at 5 pm, every Indian should sing the national anthem with the tricolour in hand. Various programs will be organised in over 100 places in Delhi. We are going to distribute 25 lakh tricolours for this in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He said that the Tricolour will be given to every child in their schools for them to take home. "Tricolours will be distributed on every street corner. After singing the national anthem on 14th August, put the same tricolour at your home and take a vow that we have to make our country the number one country in the world. We have to provide roads from village to village, to provide electricity, water, education for all, and security for every woman. Unless this happens, India will not become the number one country in the world," he added.

Kejriwal also highlighted the availability of health facilities and asked citizens to remember that in order to make India the number one country in the world, it is important that every Indian citizen gets good medical facilities.

Delhi CM said, "On 14th August, I will also take a tricolour in my hand and sing the National Anthem with everybody. We have to make the determination on the 75th Independence Day celebration that we, 130 crore Indian citizens, will make India the number one country in the world."

Earlier on July 28, Kejriwal said that the children from the national capital will make the world's largest 'Tiranga' in Delhi."The whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence. Thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world's largest Tiranga. We will pledge on this day to make India the number one country in the world," said Delhi CM.He also highlighted that numerous countries have developed a lot faster and it's time that India matches the route."Many countries have overtaken us in 75 years, while nature has given us a lot. We should keep these political parties and leaders aside if we are to move in the direction of progress," he added.Stressing unity as the key factor on India's path to development, he said, "75 years ago we united to drive away the British, now we will unite again to make India the number one country in the world. But for this everyone has to come together."

The central government has also launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence. (ANI)

