New Delhi [India, February 19 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Delhi government, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Central Government for the first three corridors of Metro Phase-IV.

There will be 45 stations on all these corridors of 65.20 kilometers. These include Rithala, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli corridors, Indralok, Indraprastha corridors, and Lajpat Nagar and Saket G block corridors.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the signing of the MoU between the Delhi Government, DMRC and Central Government for the first three corridors of Metro Phase Four. There will be 45 stations on all these corridors of 65.20 kilometres. These include Rithala, Bawana, Narela and Kundli corridors, Indralok, Indraprastha corridor and Lajpat Nagar and Saket G block corridors," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in an official statement.

It is expected that the construction of Janakpuri West to Ramakrishna Ashram corridor, Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad station corridor, Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor will be expedited. (ANI)

Also Read | German Central Bank Warns of Recession, Citing Strikes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)