New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met and greeted people at her residence on Thursday morning, as well-wishers gathered to congratulate her on her new role, while she prepared to propose BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht's name for the post of Deputy Speaker in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday.

"Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister, to move the following motion: 'That, Mohan Singh Bisht, a Hon'ble Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House,'" stated the List of Business of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, Seeks Centre's Nod for 2nd Phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project and Funding for Musi River Redevelopment.

The second motion will be proposed by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and supported by Gajender Singh Yadav.

"Anil Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Member, to move the following motion: 'That, Shri Mohan Singh Bisht, a Hon'ble Member of this House be chosen as the Deputy Speaker of this House.' Shri Gajender Singh Yadav, Hon'ble Member, to second the Motion," it stated.

Also Read | Mahashivaratri 2025: Grand Abhishekam for 61-Foot Shiva Lingam at Koothaippar Mahakaleeswari Temple in Trichy, Devotees Seek Divine Blessings.

The Delhi Assembly will also discuss the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' today.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Before the session, she chaired a meeting with BJP MLAs to discuss the report and ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The report's presentation led to a major uproar from the opposition, who demanded a wider investigation into the alleged scam.

According to the report, the 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' examines the regulation and distribution of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor in the city over four years, from 2017-18 to 2020-21.

This report is one of 14 pending CAG reports on the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)