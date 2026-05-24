India News | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Approves Mega Projects Worth over Rs 1,000 Crore Under 'Mission Yamuna'

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday approved mega projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore under 'Mission Yamuna'.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the massive funding injection is specifically earmarked for the comprehensive cleanup of the Najafgarh Drain, extensive sewage treatment upgrades, and advanced water management systems across the capital.

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Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLA Harish Khurana, conducted an extensive on-ground inspection of "Made in India" state-of-the-art air purification technologies on Saturday.

"Delhi's battle against pollution continues unabated. This is not just a seasonal effort, but a campaign running 365 days a year for clean air and better public health. In this direction, today I conducted an on-ground inspection of "Made in India" state-of-the-art Air Purification Technologies along with Cabinet colleague Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji and MLA Shri Harish Khurana ji," said CM Gupta.

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The technologies inspected included the STR 101 Filterless Air Purifier system. A fleet of 21 such devices has already been installed along Sat Guru Ram Singh Marg. Operating as an advanced self-cleaning mechanism, the system actively controls smoke, dust, PM2.5, PM10, and other harmful pollutants by treating approximately 3 lakh litres of ambient air per hour.

Further expanding the clean-air initiatives, officials reviewed India's first zero-emission moving anti-smog system, the EV-mounted Anti-Smog Gun. Deployed across the heavy-traffic corridors of Kirti Nagar and Mayapuri, the electric-vehicle-mounted system is designed to significantly mitigate road dust and vehicular emission deposits. The deployment aims to establish distinct clean air corridors, ensuring better visibility and breathing comfort for local commuters and residents.

The inspection team also evaluated the PAWAN III Pollution Control Device, which has been strategically installed near the Kirti Nagar Fire Station to capture and treat toxic vehicular pollution directly at the source level. In a post on X, Gupta mentioned that the PAWAN III recorded a substantial reduction of localised particulate pollution.

Emphasising the long-term vision of the administration, she declared that these initiatives are not merely seasonal measures, but part of a sustained, 365-day campaign to ensure clean air for the capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)