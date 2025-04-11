New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed a city-wide revamp to address key issues affecting public safety, mobility, and shelter infrastructure, with a special focus on women's safety.

"In a high-level meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Gupta stressed urgent action on 4,000 dark spots -- poorly lit areas across the city -- which are now being cleaned and equipped with adequate lighting. These spots are considered vulnerable zones, particularly for women," as per an official release.

Officials also flagged 129 mobile dark spots, areas where mobile network coverage is weak or absent. Chief Minister Gupta directed telecom companies and relevant departments to ensure better connectivity in these zones to facilitate faster emergency responses.

"Additionally, 233 congestion points have been identified in Delhi, hampering both traffic flow and public movement. Of these, 123 fall under the Public Works Department (PWD). So far, 41 congestion points have been cleared, and the Chief Minister Gupta has instructed that all such points be resolved by June," the release read.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Gupta said that the work of cleaning the Yamuna is underway, and the government is doing it in a time-bound manner.

"The work of cleaning Yamuna is going on. We are desilting the drains; hundreds of officials and large numbers of machines are working on the ground. Work is going everywhere, and the government is doing it in a time-bound manner," Delhi CM said.

Notably, after the BJP won with a historic mandate of 48 of 70 Delhi Assembly seats, the cleaning process for the Yamuna River was taken up, and trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredge utility vehicles were deployed to the river on February 16.

Pollution in the Yamuna was a key issue during the Delhi Assembly elections, with political parties targeting each other over pollution, encroachments, and flood management. BJP attacked AAP and accused it of failing to deliver on promises of cleaning the Yamuna. (ANI)

