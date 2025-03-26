New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed concerned authorities to find appropriate shelter for a stray cattle spotted on the Haiderpur flyover in Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital.

CM Rekha Gupta was on her way to Delhi Assembly earlier on Wednesday, when she spotted a stray cattle on Haiderpur flyover.

Besides, the Delhi CM also inspected the metro pillars and said that nobody has the right to damage government's property.

"Nobody has the right to damage government property. If we want a beautiful and clean Delhi, everyone's support is required here. No one should spoil government property. Metro pillars are the beauty of Delhi, and we should not paste posters and hoardings here," Delhi CM told ANI.

She removed the posters from metro pillars and directed the officials to remove the posters and hoardings from the pillars.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the Budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city.

With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this Budget is expected to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

The Budget has seen a significant rise of 31.58 per cent from the previous year, with a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for various sectors, including education, transport, and urban development.

Furthermore, the Budget for Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9 per cent. This will focus on providing affordable housing, improving sanitation, and enhancing urban infrastructure.

"In the education sector, Rs 16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased to Rs 19,291 crore in our Budget and increased it by 17 per cent. We have increased the Budget for the transport sector by 73 per cent. Budget for the Housing and Urban Development has been increased by 9 per cent," said CM Gupta.

Overall, Delhi's Budget for 2025-26 prioritises the needs of its citizens, focusing on education, transport, and housing. With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, this Budget is expected to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents. (ANI)

